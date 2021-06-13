VIDEO: Car crashes into side of Saskatoon apartment building

Saskatoon police responded to a crash on 20th Street West Sunday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the side of an apartment building.

Police shutdown 20th Street West at Avenue N South as firefighters and officers secured the scene. A person who was near the scene of the crash tells CTV News she saw police arrest one person.

Fire and SPS crews on scene in the 1300 block of 20th Street West for a car that has ran into a building. #YXE pic.twitter.com/e5nKhCEHX0

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.