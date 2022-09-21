VIDEO: Fire closes Walker Road

Windsor fire crews are on scene of a working fire on Walker Road north of Seminole Street.

Police advise that Walker Road is closed between Ontario Street and Richmond Street and are asking people to avoid the area.

The fire is not letting up. Flames still coming through the roof of the home. #cklw @AM800News pic.twitter.com/LhpxkZCPbJ

A spokesperson for Windsor fire tells CTV News as of 7 a.m. crews are on a defensive attack of the blaze and no injuries are reported at this time.

It's also estimated that it will "be a while" before the fire is out.

Fire still going strong over four hours later. Hydro in neighbourhood off. pic.twitter.com/Uj4s41muYb

There are no details available yet on how the fire started or a damage estimate