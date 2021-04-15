Video footage helps Ottawa police arrest suspect in ByWard Market and Lowertown thefts

A 57-year-old man is facing charges after Ottawa police used video footage to identify a suspect in connection to several break and enters in the ByWard Market and Lowertown.

Police say after viewing footage obtained by surveillance, officers with the ByWard Market Neighbourhood Resource Team was able to identify a suspect.

The suspect was arrested in connection to two residential break and enters and two thefts at commercial properties were dated back to March 27.

Paul Miles is charged with theft under $5,000, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, breach of probation and using a credit card obtained by offence.

Police are encouraging restaurant owners to secure any valuable equipment, including tablets and such, away from the counter area.