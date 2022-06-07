Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionize
Local video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
Sixteen workers at Keywords Studios in Edmonton voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
The employees are contract workers who do quality assurance and testing for large video game companies like BioWare and Electronic Arts.
According the UFCW, they voted unanimously to join the union, citing issues like low wages, lack of benefits and sick pay, and health and safety around a forced return to the office during the pandemic.
“This is a very exciting development, and we are thrilled to welcome the workers at Keywords Studios to our union,” said UFCW Local 401 President Thomas Hesse in a written release. “Workplace frustrations are widespread throughout this industry, and it has become clear that workers need to unionize to address those issues. We are proud to participate in those trailblazing efforts in North America.”
This is only the second time a group of video game works in North America has formed a union in their workplace.
