Video gaming bridges continents turning virtual rivals into real-life friends

Despite all the negative press video gaming can get, it also has the power to bring people together, transcending continents and fostering unlikely friendships.

The paths of Blind Warrior Sven, as he's known in the gaming world, and Joey McCluskey from Angus, Ont., crossed online, and the two became fast friends despite being oceans apart.

Sven Vandewege is from the Netherlands and lost his sight at the age of six from cancer and relies on audio-based video games to indulge in his passion, while Joey, battling the challenges of VACTERL Syndrome and having undergone over 250 surgeries, finds solace and joy in the virtual world of gaming.

"When I arrived here, he was showing me how he was doing things, and I was like, wow, this guy," said Vandewege. "Many people say to me, 'It's amazing what you're doing,' but on my turn, I would like to say about Joey that it's insane, it's amazing, it's incredible the way he is playing, the way he is doing during the day and how he is managing his disability."

The two eventually decided to meet in person at a gaming tournament in Toronto, along with 2,000 other gamers.

Though victory wasn't their primary goal, the trip and the competition solidified lifelong memories.

Vandewege faced some technical challenges during the tournament with his headset.

"For some reason, I had a button on my headset. It was the first time using this one, but I hit a button on it, and it was constantly turning off during the match, so that was not so nice since I completely play off sound," he explained.

McCluskey, on the other hand, found the in-person tournament surprisingly easier than his online gaming experiences.

"The internet's not always perfect," he said. "Thankfully, I managed to win around four matches. Just the overall experience was quite good."

Their bond, nurtured through gaming for five years, seamlessly transitioned into a real-life friendship.

"It felt very natural like we had known each other for 10 years instead of five," McCluskey said.

Vandewege and his girlfriend have been staying with McCluskey at his Angus home and say they are determined to keep in touch even after returning to the Netherlands.

They are already planning their next get-together, likely to be in Canada again.