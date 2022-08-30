Video of alleged assault suspects on social media released by Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for help identifying suspects after two alleged assaults that were posted to social media.

Warning: contains graphic content

Police say they became aware of two separate incidents on Monday where a group of suspects appear to randomly assault lone victims. The alleged assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

Investigators say the first assault occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 4:20 a.m., in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Five to seven suspects are believed to have been involved, say police. Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence from approximately 3:45a.m. to 5 a.m.

Police say the second assault is believed to have occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27 at approximately 5:20 a.m., in the area of Church Street and Pitt Street West.

It is possible the suspects were in the downtown core prior to the assaults. Investigators request all residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance footage for possible evidence from approximately 4:45 to 5:45 a.m.

Through investigation, police say it is believed the same suspects are involved in both assaults, which are thought to be random. Both incidents involve adult male victims who were walking alone when they were allegedly assaulted.

Police say one victim sustained a serious injury.

"Violence of any kind in our community will not be tolerated," said interim police Chief Jason Bellaire. "The fact that the two random assaults were recorded and shared is disturbing. We understand the videos will have a far-reaching impact on our community and we encourage the public to come forward with any information and footage that may assist investigators in apprehending these suspects."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.