Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media

A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.

Erica Brunelle told CTV News the delivery was made at their house on Roy Avenue at 1 p.m. Oct 12.

"I was five minutes away. My husband saw the footage from his phone while at work. (He) notified me and I rushed home after an appointment," Brunelle said.

"It was gone by 1:20 p.m."

The footage she is referring to is from security cameras that show a man with short, dark hair, a mustache and beard dressed in a red hooded jacket and black and grey plaid pants taking a package from her front step and leaving on a bicycle.

She posted about the incident on social media and the two videos of the suspect have more than 55,000 views and 930 shares.

Sudbury police are investigating the theft.

Brunelle said the porch pirate is going to be disappointed, as the package contained chemicals for their fish tank.

Luckily, she was able to get a refund from Amazon.

"There's actually a very handy theft feature on their site where you can upload the video footage and they provide a refund. It takes a couple business days to process of course," Brunelle said.

Sudbury police off these tips to prevent thieves from stealing your packages: