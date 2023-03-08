Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released

Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.

On Feb. 28 shortly after 3 p.m. a 50-year-old man got off a bus at a stop at 87 Avenue and 156 Street.

As he got off the bus, another male followed him off the bus and stabbed him in the back and bear sprayed him in the face, police said on Wednesday.

The male fled on foot northwest through the parking lot of a nearby shopping complex.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and his attacker had a verbal disagreement on the bus before the stabbing, adding they were not known to each other.

The attacker is described as having a thin build, wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, black shoes, and a green bandana with a white design over his face.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the assault is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.