Video of suspect in ‘random act of violence’ downtown released by police

Windsor police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged random attack that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.

Police responded to the incident they called a “random act of violence” in the area of Pelissier Street and Park Street West around 11:39 a.m.

According to witnesses, a man was looking through a garbage can when the suspect approached him to ask him what he was doing. The suspect then started to assault the man.

“Just kicking them in the head and the guy never moved,” Linda Innes, who saw the incident told CTV News. “He just crouched out and was right at the curb so I thought he was dead at one point because he never moved.”

We’re investigating a random act of violence that occurred downtown. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, roughly 30-35 years old, with dark brown hair & beard, shirtless, wearing dark pants and white shoes and carrying a black drawstring backpack w/ a large Nike logo. pic.twitter.com/bbOMYWcdct

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but police say he will make it.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30-35. Police say he has dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen shirtless wearing dark pants, white shoes, and carrying a black drawstring bag with a large Nike logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

Police say if anyone sees this man, do not approach and instead immediately call 911.