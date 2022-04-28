Video of suspect vehicle in Abbotsford hit-and-run released
Police in Abbotsford have released photos and video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
The suspect vehicle is a "light-coloured," early 2000s Toyota 4Runner with a sunroof, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle hit a 38-year-old man on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road just before midnight Tuesday, then drove away from the scene.
The victim remained in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries Thursday, police said.
The Abbotsford Police Department's General Investigation Section is working on the case and would like to hear from witnesses who may have been in the area of Clearbrook Road between Hillcrest Avenue and Downes Road after the collision, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the suspect vehicle or has dash cam video from the area should call investigators at 604-859-5225, police added.
-
Nova Scotia municipalities reviewing policing models as RCMP costs riseThe president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities says the rising cost of RCMP services is changing the conversation around policing.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released againThe Calgary Police Service has issued an advisory after a high-risk offender, with a history of sexual offences involving minors, was released after completing his latest sentence.
-
Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside schoolOak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.
-
Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized, after employee confined during Moncton armed robberyTwo men have been arrested and multiple guns and drugs have been seized following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concernCalgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50sHe’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Retired gravedigger inspired to live joyfully after connecting with catsIf you ask Bruce what he did before he spent his retirement walking his cats on a leash around his home, he’ll likely answer with a pun. You see, Bruce spent 33 years as a gravedigger.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from fedsThe University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Search continues for Nova Scotia fisherman who jumped in river after DFO interventionThe search for a missing 48-year-old lobster fisherman who jumped into a river in Digby County continues Friday.