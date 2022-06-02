Video of Tasering incident by Richmond RCMP surfaces online

Video that appears to show a man being Tasered by RCMP in Richmond may be related to a domestic violence call, Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city say.

The video was shared early Thursday morning on Reddit, with the caption "Guy gets tased in Richmond. He asked for it. Literally." It was first posted on TikTok, then reposted on the other social media platform.

The original poster, a TikTok user with the handle "tasheroo" said it was captured in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

The 55-second clip shows a man and several officers in a parking lot.

The man can be heard shouting at police, asking if the officer is going to use his conductive energy weapon (CEW, often called by the brand name "Taser") on him.

"Do it, no charge. Do it," it sounds like he shouts as he walks toward the Mountie, as officers shout that he's under arrest.

Although the video is captured from some distance away, it appears police do then use a CEW on the man. He can be seen on the ground twitching after a popping noise is heard.

He continues to swear at police from the ground. A second video of the incident shows several officers picking up the man and carrying him to an awaiting cruiser.

CTV News Vancouver asked the Richmond detachment about the incident, and was told that it may be associated with an allegation of domestic violence.

Cpl. Ian Henderson said in an email that officers were called to a home on Granville Avenue at noon on Sunday for the report.

"During the course of their interaction with the parties involved, front-line officers deployed a conductive energy weapon. Two people were ultimately arrested, and later released from custody," he said.

"There were no significant injuries reported at the time. The investigation is still ongoing."

As for use of CEWs in general, Henderson said all incidents are reported and reviewed to ensure they were within the guidelines of established police policy.

Addressing the person who recorded the video, Henderson said Mounties would "greatly appreciate" a raw, unedited copy as it may aid in their investigation.

In this case, many of the comments were in support of the officers, with one person writing, "I'm not a fan of cops but I will say that I think the cops did handle this pretty well."

It's a sentiment others shared too, but a recent incident in Vancouver drew criticism on social media, prompting calls for more training for police.

In that case, police used a conductive energy weapon on a man reported as being suicidal and acting erratically. The video showed six officers surrounding him, one of who discharges the weapon apparently without warning. Another officer can be seen fist-bumping the one who used the weapon.

Critics called for more training when it comes to how police respond to mental health crises.

The Vancouver Police Department said CEWs are used to prevent bodily harm to police and the public, as well as to prevent a person from self-harm. The VPD said the fist bump may have been a non-verbal cue officers use to check on each other during high-stress situations, though some advocates called it highly inappropriate.

Warning: The video below of the Richmond incident contains adult language and may be disturbing to some viewers.