Video of Victoria police at protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates draws criticism

Videos showing a Victoria police officer giving an apparent thumbs-up salute to protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the B.C. legislature are drawing criticism of the department online.

Thousands of people descended on the legislature grounds Saturday for the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and others opposed to provincial and federal vaccine mandates.

Video and pictures of the event posted online show unmasked attendees bunched closely together, carrying signs denouncing COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A pair of videos shared widely on Twitter and Instagram show an officer in a Victoria police cruiser driving by the protesters with his thumb raised as the crowd cheers.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak said in a statement Monday that when he first saw the video, he "viewed it with concern since impartiality and neutrality are key to serving our community as police officers."

"I have since spoken to the officer, who told me that he was responding to appreciative comments from citizens about VicPD's presence in ensuring public safety at this event," Manak said.

Businesses in the area tell CTV News they were forced to close out of concern for staff safety as unruly protesters stormed into buildings, demanding to use bathrooms and accosting workers for wearing masks.

Former Victoria city council candidate Stefanie Hardman criticized the Victoria police for the officer's actions in a message posted on her Twitter account.

"VicPD giving the thumbs up at the white supremacy (I mean, ahem, “freedom”) rally?" Hardman tweeted. "Sounds about right."

Last week, an Ontario police department said it was looking into the actions of an officer who recorded and posted a video in support of the anti-mandate convoy that descended on Ottawa over the weekend, in an apparent breach of the department's code of conduct.