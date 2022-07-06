Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation

Police have released a video of a man they’re looking to identify in connection to a sexual assault reported Wednesday in Kitchener.

Police say a woman was walking in the McLennan Park area when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

He tried to grab her and a struggle ensued.

She was able to get away and call police.

Officers responded to the park around 10:05 a.m.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. He’s 5-foot-6 with blondish brown hair and an average to athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes and a blue toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

UPDATE:

