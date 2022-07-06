Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police have released a video of a man they’re looking to identify in connection to a sexual assault reported Wednesday in Kitchener.
Police say a woman was walking in the McLennan Park area when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
He tried to grab her and a struggle ensued.
She was able to get away and call police.
Officers responded to the park around 10:05 a.m.
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. He’s 5-foot-6 with blondish brown hair and an average to athletic build.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes and a blue toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
UPDATE:
Continuing to investigate a sexual assault that occurred at McLennan Park yesterday morning.
Looking to identify the individual in the video.
Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information.
Details: https://t.co/C8Il3tacbG
Occ: 22-157701 (904) pic.twitter.com/GykL68yjor
-
-
