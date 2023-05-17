Video released of suspect wanted in west Windsor shooting: WPS

Windsor police released surveillance footage Wednesday of a suspect wanted in connection to a west end shooting earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report that a person had been shot on May 3 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West. Police arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are renewing calls for help from the public to identify the suspect and released footage of him walking down Tecumseh Rd. W. just before the shooting. Police ask people take note of his mannerism as it may help to identify him.

Case #: 23-44617

We continue to seek the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a shooting earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/PPxXMIQpmL

Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 18 to 30 years old. At the time, he was wearing black clothing and a surgical mask. He may have fled the scene in a 2011-2014 model white Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com