Video series sheds light on social issues affecting older adults

A new video monologue series sheds light on social issues to bring change to community services and programs for older adults.

It was produced by the Northern Initiative For Social Action, known as NISA.

Tanya Quesnel is the lead researcher on the participatory action research project focused on the mental health of older adults in Sudbury. It was funded by Health Canada.

"Older adults face a variety of different challenges in their everyday lives and they are all unique to their situations," Quesnel said.

"So the project is really about giving them a voice and making them feel like the issues that they face are being heard and that we have the capacity to make a change for them."

The video can be viewed in NISA’s Facebook page or on YouTube.

Some of the topics discussed in the video include:

Spirituality without religion and the benefits of meditating

The impacts of COVID-19 in both English and French

Loneliness

Guaranteed annual income

Affordable housing and health care

Ageism and the transition from ODSP to OAS

NISA said it plans to share the monologue and results of the research project with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Health and with the city’s mayor and council.