Video showing partygoers on top of ambulance at N.S. university angers paramedics' union

A viral video showing two people on top of an ambulance at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish on Sunday evening is getting quite a bit of reaction.

"It was a slap in the face to paramedics across the province," said Michael Nickerson, president of IUOE Local 727 – the union representing paramedics in Nova Scotia.

Nickerson says his group tweeted the video -- which is stamped with the logo of MacIsaac Hall, a residence at St F.X. -- to speak out for workers who have been on the pandemic's front lines for the past year and a half.

"And to have somebody -- or a couple of people -- climb on their workspace, for lack of a better term, is just disrespectful," Nickerson said.

While no one has confirmed the people shown in the video are St. F.X. students, the president of the students' union says the incident can serve as a lesson.

"Your behaviours on campus, or off-campus, wherever you are … can really impact a lot of individuals," said Jack Irvin. "Specifically the campus, the students we have on campus, as well as the community members."

In an email to CTV News, a university spokesperson confirmed the school has opened an investigation, adding, in part, "The behaviours demonstrated within this video footage are shocking, disappointing, and totally unacceptable and if these individuals are identified as St F.X. students, they will be subject to our disciplinary process."

Nickerson, meanwhile, says the ambulance in the video likely wasn't damaged but he would still like to hear from those seen in the video.

"I would like to see a public apology from the individuals involved," Nickerson said.

The paramedics union head adds that he thinks calls on social media for those in the video to be removed from campus go a bit too far.

"I don't think they should be expelled. I'm not looking for them to be expelled. We all make mistakes. We're humans," Nickerson said.

St F.X. has confirmed an ambulance was called to campus Sunday evening, but no one has provided further information as to why.