Video shows 3 black bears feasting on B.C. family's overgrown lawn

A B.C. family's overgrown lawn provided a cozy resting place – and bountiful feeding ground – for three black bears over the weekend.

Coquitlam resident Barbara Jamieson recorded the animals munching away at their grass on Sunday morning, and posted video of the encounter on social media.

She captioned the post, "3 beary good reasons to cut the grass!!"

"We'd been on vacation so we hadn't cut the grass in quite a while," Jamieson told CTV News on Monday. "But we've cut it now."

The day before recording the video, Jamieson said she spotted a tell-tale sign that at least one bear had been making itself at home in their front yard while they were away: "A big, bear-sized dent in the grass."

The family lives near the Coquitlam River and sees bears in the neighbourhood often, but Jamieson said they're very careful not to leave out garbage or other attractants.

They decided not to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Sunday, and instead let the animals move on at their own pace.

"It's their yard as well so we just try to live with them," Jamieson said. "It's a little bit alarming – we make a lot of noise when we go out to the car – but we try to coexist."

The family's indoor pets enjoy the visits as well.

"It's a lot of entertainment for our cats," Jamieson said.

A post shared by @barb_jamieson