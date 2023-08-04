Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames

Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.

Police say that investigators believe the suspect depicted in the video is responsible for a series of arsons at under-construction homes in a new subdivision in the vicinity of Valleyway Drive and Chinguacousy Road between July 6 and July 24.

Police say that all of the arsons have taken place between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and have caused “extensive damage” to the homes targeted.

While all of the homes were unoccupied at the time, police say two Brampton firefighters did sustain non-life threatening injuries fighting the blazes.

In the seven seconds of footage released by police on Friday a large home is shown in darkness before a flash of light is seen through several windows.

Almost simultaneously the suspect is seen bursting through the front door and running down the street while holding what appears to be an empty bag.

The suspect seen in the video wore a black hooded jacket, pants, gloves and white shoes and carried a blue bag, according to police.

Police say that they have also identified a vehicle of interest in the case. It is described as a silver or grey newer model four-door Jeep Wrangler with a steel top roof.