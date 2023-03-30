Video shows arson suspect who allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to Chinese Cultural Centre

Police have released video of a suspected arsonist who allegedly caused thousands of dollars in smoke and water damage to a building in Vancouver's Chinatown last weekend.

The second-alarm blaze broke out in the back lane of the Chinese Cultural Centre just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"Arson investigators from our Major Crime Section have been working since Sunday to collect evidence in this case, and we're now releasing these images with hopes someone recognizes the suspect," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday.

"This fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the building, and it has been extremely upsetting to the community. Thankfully, no one was injured," Visintin added.

Board chair of the cultural centre, Fred Kwok, was nearby when he heard the commotion, which alerted him to the blaze.

“Within a few minutes, from a distance, I saw fire burning violently,” Kwok said. “This looked to me like something highly combustible that created such a big fire.”

But the area that was targeted didn’t have anything highly-combustible, just some shredded paper and items ready for the trash, he said.

VPD said officers worked with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to investigate the cause of the fire, and launched a criminal investigation after determining that it was deliberately set.

Video from the scene appears to show one woman allegedly setting the fire.

Those who work in the cultural centre and the neighbouring Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden said the back alley sees small fires frequently and other acts of vandalism, but this time, it feels more violating.

“There's footage confirming that it pretty much looks like it was intentional, which is very concerning, especially attacking our cultural institutions -- and we're already been under attack,” said Lorraine Lowe, executive director of the classical Chinese garden, alluding to the rash of property crime in the neighbourhood since the pandemic.

Since the cultural centre has sustained extensive damage, the fire has impacted its operations. It’s unclear when the centre will fully reopen.

Anyone who recognizes the woman, or who has information related to the blaze, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

