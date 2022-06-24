Video shows bald eagle's attempt to snatch a puppy from a B.C. yard

Warning: Some may find the audio or video disturbing, as it involves a distressed animal.

An encounter between a bald eagle and a small puppy was captured on camera in a yard in northwestern British Columbia.

The video from June 16 shows the puppy, an eight-month-old Yorkshire terrier called "Coco," on a deck in the Metlakatla First Nation.

It's a coastal community located about five kilometres from Prince Rupert, B.C., accessible only by boat. It's a short distance south of the Alaskan border.

In the short video from Justin Dudoward, a bald eagle swoops in from the right and snatches the squealing puppy.

It then flies out of frame with Coco in its claws.

What's unclear is how Coco managed to get away, as that happened out of frame, but the puppy runs back toward the house, crying loudly, but OK.

The entire encounter lasts less than 20 seconds.