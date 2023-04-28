Video shows bear trying to get cat at top of a tall tree in Sudbury

Cats can be feisty and a Sudbury woman captured video of one not backing down even after being chased by a big black bear to the top of a tall tree Thursday night.

Danielle Lauzon said the scary incident happened just outside her front door on Cliff Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff around 8 p.m.

"So after I realized it was a cat, I tried for like 10 minutes to distract the bear by yelling at it and shooting rocks to make noise. I didn’t want that cat to be eaten," Lauzon told CTV News in an interview.

"Then it came to me that it was my neighbour's cat. I went to his house to ask if his cat was outside, he said 'yes.'

When she showed him the video, he went outside and blew a horn to get the animal's attention.

"At the moment, the bear broke the top of the tree and the cat was able to jump down and run home safe. It was pretty wild," Lauzon said.

Luckily, neither of the animals were harmed in the incident.

"My neighbour said the bear looks like it has mange," Lauzon said.

BEAR ENCOUNTERS

Black bears can be seen around northern Ontario and it is important to know how to keep yourself safe.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in emergency situations, when a bear is posing an immediate threat to personal safety and exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or local police.

Examples of this behaviour includes a bear:

entering a school yard when school is in session

stalking people and lingering at the site

entering or trying to enter a residence

wandering into a public gathering

killing livestock/pets and lingering at the site

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said when bears are found eating garbage or from bird feeders, remove or secure the item, tell your neighbours about the sighting and report it to Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327.

Dog owners should keep their canines on leash to reduce animal conflict and risk of being attacked, check your yard before letting animals out and keep an eye on them.

"Be aware that unleashed dogs can cause defensive black bear attacks on people. Unleashed dogs returning to their

owners can cause a chase response that may lead a bear back to the owner," the MNRF said.

More information about how to keep safe in bear country can be found here.