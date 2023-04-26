Video shows big black bear snagging garbage bag from a Timmins home

It is spring and hungry black bears are out of hibernation looking for food across northern Ontario, so residents are being reminded to bear-proof their property and be on the lookout.

Kayla Dillon caught a big black bear on video roaming the Government Street South neighbourhood in Timmins at 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Dillon posted two videos on social media showing the bear going house to house to warn her neighbours and they have accumulated more than 15,000 views.

The videos show the bear coming from the backyard of one home to sniff the garbage cans on the side of the house before walking next door to another house where it helped itself to a bag of trash from a bin.

It then shows the hungry bear dragging its haul to the backyard.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said when bears are found eating garbage or from bird feeders, remove or secure the item, tell your neighbours about the sighting and report it to Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327.

Dog owners should keep their canines on leash to reduce animal conflict and risk of being attacked, check your yard before letting animals out and keep an eye on them.

"Be aware that unleashed dogs can cause defensive black bear attacks on people. Unleashed dogs returning to their owners can cause a chase response that may lead a bear back to the owner," the MNRF said.

In emergency situations where the bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety or exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911.

More information about how to keep safe in bear country can be found here.