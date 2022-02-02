Driver facing impaired charge after crashing into house in Forest Glade
A 29-year-old driver is facing an impaired charge after allegedly crashing into a Forest Glade house, injuring a woman inside.
Police say patrol officers responded to the collision in the 3000 block of Robinet Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported the car had crashed into a house and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
Emergency personnel were also on scene.
.@WindsorPolice Units are on scene of a vehicle vs house in the 3000 block of Robinet Rd. @WindsorFire1 assisting with structural safety & @EssexWindsorEMS as checked patience. #Windsor pic.twitter.com/aWHImEKkOq— On Location (@_OnLocation_) February 2, 2022
Police say the driver was extracted from the vehicle, and an adult woman who was inside the house was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the incident.
The house sustained significant damage from the crash.
Police have arrested the 29-year-old man from Windsor with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
