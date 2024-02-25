Video shows car fire in North York, no injuries reported

No one was injured, says Toronto Fire, after a car burst into flames in North York on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Fisherville Road, in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, just before 1:30 p.m.

Video of the incident sent to CTV News Toronto shows the vehicle completely engulfed in flames before emergency crews arrive on scene.

Toronto Fire Services said that crews quickly extinguished the fire and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.