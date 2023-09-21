Video shows crews battling Saskatoon industrial blaze
Saskatoon firefighters battled a blaze in an industrial park just outside the city on Wednesday evening.
Crews were called out to a structure fire along Highway 16 just past 71st Street around 7:30 p.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames at the rear of the building when they arrived on scene, which they tracked to a pile of material next to the structure.
The fire was under control just before 8 p.m., the fire department said. Crews entered the building to see if the flames had reached the inside, but only found a build-up of light smoke.
“Fire crews continued to monitor the structural components of the building with thermal imaging cameras and searched for fire extension,” the fire department said.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Since the incident happened in the rural municipality of Corman Park, an investigator from Saskatoon did not attend.
The extent of damages is not known.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.