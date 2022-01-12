Video shows crews extinguishing fire on Vancouver airport tarmac
A vehicle fire that erupted outside the south terminal of Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday was swiftly extinguished without injury, according to officials.
Witness video obtained by CTV News shows a plume of smoke billowing from behind an aircraft on the tarmac, with a crew of firefighters working nearby.
The Vancouver Airport Authority told CTV News a vehicle belonging to North Cariboo Air "experienced an engine fire while parked near an aircraft" at the apron of the south terminal.
"Thankfully, no one was in the vehicle or the surrounding area at the time of the incident, so there were no injuries," the VAA said in an email. "The aircraft was not damaged. Airport operations were not impacted."
Officials said the airport's fire and rescue ream responded quickly and extinguished the flames within minutes.
"We will continue to follow our standard protocol outlined in our safety management system and work with our partners to support any investigation into the incident," the VAA said.
-
Delta introducing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school employeesThe Board of Education in Delta, B.C., has taken a step that school boards in Surrey and Vancouver declined to take last fall, implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its teachers and staff.
-
The impact of delayed rapid tests for Alberta schoolsAlberta’s restock of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests has been delayed, putting into question if all Alberta schools will receive a shipment of the at-home test by the end of the week, as promised by the province.
-
-
Feds make last-minute reversal on vaccine mandate for truckersThe federal government is backing down from its vaccine mandate for Canadian truckers three days before it was set to take effect.
-
University athletes want the province to change its mind and deem them 'elite'Players participating in Ontario University Athletics launched a new video campaign this week to get them back on the court and on the ice.
-
Brampton transit cancels more than 20 routes amid staff shortages and reduced ridershipBrampton Transit will cancel more than 20 routes until further notice amid staff shortages and reduced ridership.
-
-
Overdose prevention site in Timmins to be housed in old Living Space shelter locationThe original site of Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins is being converted into an overdose prevention site. Cochrane District Social Services owns the building and the City of Timmins has provided about $1 million to pay for what's being called: 'Safe Health Site Timmins.'
-
251 Afghan refugees begin resettlement process in CalgaryCanada has welcomed the first cohort of refugees from Afghanistan under a special program for human rights defenders as announced by the federal government in July.