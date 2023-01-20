Video shows dramatic fire at Victoria home
Victoria firefighters were called to a large house fire near Pemberton Park on Friday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Tim Loewen says firefighters received a 911 call about "possibly an explosion or two" at the home, located at the corner of Lawndale Avenue and Richardson Street.
When firefighters arrived, they saw one side of the building "fully engulfed in flame and fire," according to the battalion chief.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze before entering inside to search for occupants.
"Apparently some of the surrounding neighbours here knocked on the doors as well. All doors were locked at the time," he said.
The fire caused serious damage to a bottom floor suite and the garage of the home, while the upper portion of the house sustained "immense water and smoke damage."
Firefighters were looking for hotspots in the attic area of the home Friday, but it appears the fire didn't spread much from the side of the building where the garage was located, according to Loewen.
Loewen thinks the fire may have been started by the car, based on where the fire was located.
Fire investigators have been dispatched to the house to try to determine the exact cause of the blaze, and if any explosions were involved.
