Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week

Trapped workers have been captured on camera more than a week after the collapse of an under-construction highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas.

Video captured by an endoscopic camera sent down the tunnel was released Tuesday by Indian authorities, and shows about a dozen of the 41 trapped tunnel workers.

They appear to be doing well, authorities said, noting they were asked to answer some questions about their well-being

Rescuers were set to resume their operation on Tuesday, Reuters reported, after drilling was suspended last Friday amid fears of a fresh collapse. They are working to push through a pipe large enough for the workers to crawl out.

Forty-one workers have been trapped underground since the Nov. 12 collapse, but Indian authorities said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

They have not said what caused the 4.5-kilometre tunnel to collapse.

With files from Reuters