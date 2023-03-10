Video shows gunshots fired at east Windsor gas station

Windsor police have released video of shots that were fired at a gas station in the city’s east end.

In the early hours of March 9, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of St. Rose Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

Police say officers were not able to locate the people responsible or any evidence of injuries or damage to property.

Later in the morning, the manager of a gas station in the area contacted the Windsor Police Service to report damage to the establishment.

Case #: 2023-24032

Shooting under investigation in east Windsor.







Contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at https://t.co/tgq91Cn7qz

Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and located bullet casings at the scene. They also recovered video surveillance footage of the incident. Although the video shows the shots being fired, it is unclear what he is shooting at.

Police say no injuries have been reported to the police at this time.

Based on the video surveillance, police say the suspect is a male with a medium build and is believed to be left-handed. At the time of the incident, he wore a white face mask, a black hooded coat with a blue shirt underneath, dark gloves, blue jogging pants, and beige boots.

There are five bullet holes left in Manjinder Kooner's business after a brazen shooting yesterday morning… one of two shootings in the city in a 24-hour period.





Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.