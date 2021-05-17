Video shows kayak rescue taking dramatic turn in Kelowna

A kayaker was rescued by a fellow paddler in Kelowna, B.C., but a dramatic moment caught on camera showed things taking a literal turn.

Video of the incident shows a kayaker came to the rescue of another who'd run into trouble in Okanagan Lake.

Sally Wallick, the rescuer, was recording her trip when she came across a man in the water.

He'd been there for at least 45 minutes.

She told him to hold on to her kayak as she headed to shore, calling out, "Good job. Remember to breathe."

But the pair ran into trouble when the man tried to lie across her kayak. The boat turned over, and she was dumped into the water as well.

She managed to flag down another boat after the incident, and the pair was brought to shore.