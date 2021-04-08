Video shows large grassfire burning in east Regina

Two large grassfires burnt in east Regina on Thursday afternoon. The fires broke out just before 3 p.m. and spread north of Highway 1, near the Service Road. Heavy smoke blew south, across the highway.

Fire crews are dealing with a grass fire on the service road north of Highway 1 near Tower Road. #yqr pic.twitter.com/AVmIsTXA9t

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, the fire is now under control. No structures were damaged and no one was hurt. Crews from White City and Pilot Butte were also on scene.

Both grass fires east of the city are under control and crews are putting out hot spots. Crews managed to keep the fire from reaching any structures. White City and Pilot Butte were on scene as well. #YQR #RFPS pic.twitter.com/MxGxqvmjEK

A woman who lives close said workers from the nearby Brandt location came to help control the blaze, too.

Crews were able to access nearby bodies of water to help control the fire. The wind stayed in generally the same direction, which also helped control the blaze.

Majority of the fire is now out, but this is how close it got to one woman’s house. #yqr pic.twitter.com/gWUb9yOR6g

One of the neighbours says she was sitting in her bedroom when she saw the flames outside and quickly ran to tell her mom

“I was actually pretty scared at first, just because it’s never happened before,” Malaya Frei, who lives near where the fire happened, said. “We have chickens, we have dogs to worry about, so that’s what I was most worried about.”

Frei said it took about 20 to 30 minutes for the fire to go down.

There is still no official word on what might have caused either blaze.