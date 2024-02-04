Video shows man stealing charity donation box

Police are looking for a man who was caught on a camera taking a charity donation box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Mount Forest.

In a tweet, OPP said the theft happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

They’re asking anyone who can identify the man to contact them.

#WellingtonOPP investigating theft of a charity donation box from #MountForest on Feb 3'24 just before 9am. Call 1-888-310-1122 if you can help ^JC @wellingtncounty @TwpWellNorth @CSGWtips pic.twitter.com/EkGbR1HcEF