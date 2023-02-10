Video shows moment grain elevator was brought down in Wilkie, Sask.

The town of Wilkie saw the end of an era as one of the grain elevators in the community was torn down.

According to Kathy Heilman, the town’s historian, the elevator had been in the area since the early 1900s.

A video captured by a Wilkie resident shows the moment the piece of history was brought down by a demolition crew. You can view it using the player at the top of this article.

Heilman told CTV News the grain elevator had been rebuilt twice, once in 1955 and again in 1972.

"It's sad to see an elevator go down. Because it's part of the landscape in Saskatchewan," she said.

She said people in the town saw it as a "sentinel."

“That seems to be the common word that is used for that sort of thing,” she said, adding that people were disappointed.

The demolition occurred on Thursday — sooner than residents expected, according to Heilman.

“We knew it was coming down but we didn't realize that it wouldn’t take that long.”

Wilke is about 165 kilometres west of Saskatoon.