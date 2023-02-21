Video shows moments sold-out luxury condo building partially collapses in Niagara region

Home surveillance footage shows the moments a 226-unit, five-storey luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Labour.

The City of Welland confirmed to CTV News Toronto Tuesday the ministry had opened an investigation after the Upper Vista Condominium build, located at 350 Prince Charles Drive, partially collapsed just after 7 p.m.

A spokesperson for the City of Welland told CTV News Toronto that no workers were reported injured in the collapse. All 226 units have already been sold, according to owners Evertrust Developments.

Home surveillance footage, captured by a Welland resident who lives near the construction site, appears to show the moments before and during the partial collapse. The resident said they heard a “loud rumble” just after 7 p.m. on Saturday and saw a cloud of dust coming from the building.

“That’s when we checked the video and saw what happened,” they said.

In the video, the building can be seen beginning to collapse at the 7:15 p.m. timestamp and can be seen falling into itself.

On Sunday, the city issued an Order to Remedy an Unsafe Building under the authority of Section 15.9 of the Building Code Act for the property requiring the build to be “secured and remedied.”

"At this time, the extent of the damage appears to be concentrated in the south position of the building involving the four floor slabs supported on the east exterior and interior load-bearing walls," Jack Tosta, Welland’s chief building official, said in a statement issued to CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

"The cause of the damage is unknown as the building is still under construction with work taking place as recently as last Friday afternoon."

When reached for comment, Evertrust sent a written statement to CTV News Toronto stating it has a “long-standing reputation of building high quality luxury homes,” and that it “looks forward to taking all necessary protocols to rectifying the current situation.”

“This incident will be thoroughly investigated by both the Ministry of Labour and the City of Welland’s Building Division to determine the cause and impact on the condition of the remainder of the building,” the company continued.

The Ministry of Labour told CTV News Toronto it cannot provide further comment as its investigation remains ongoing.

Welland mayor Frank Campion said he’s been “on top of the situation” since he received word, according to Evertrust’s release.

“I understand there was some structural damage on the building last night and I talked with Dr. Zhou early this morning [...] to open up the doors of communication and he has been extraordinarily cooperative,” Campion said.

“We [...] will continue working with the folks here already to make sure everything is under control," he added.

The city says staff have been on-site since early Saturday and the city's chief building inspector has attended the site to investigate the damage and condition of the building.

In 2021, Evertrust requested a number of minor variances to the project from the city’s committee of adjustment, including relief from parking requirements, balcony placements, screening for loading areas, and floor areas for bachelor apartments.

The committee of adjustment approved all variances.

Construction on the condominiums was expected to be completed in 2023.