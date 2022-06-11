Video shows moose backtrack when baby can't clear fence

A Timmins woman captured a video of a sweet wildlife parenting moment on a northern Ontario road.

Jessica Rubino told CTV News she was driving in Hudson Township, near New Liskeard, Thursday morning when she saw a moose cow running through a field toward the road followed by a moose calf.

Rubino stopped on the side of the road and started recording the video.

"I wasn't going to pull over because she was behind the fence, so I definitely didn't think she was going to jump," she told CTV News in an online interview.

"I decided to stop though and take out my phone to take a video because my three-year-old daughter is obsessed with moose. So much so that her third birthday was moose themed."

Luckily she did stop giving the animals a wide berth, as the video shows the larger moose jump a fence, cross the two-lane highway and then jump another fence on the other side.

She stands there waiting patiently while Rubino pans to the opposite side of the road where the little one can be seen running along the fence across from its mom, clearly too small to jump over the obstacle.

That is when the video points back to the mother, which is seen jumping back over the fence toward where her baby is stuck.

Next, the video shows a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, travelling toward the big moose headed back across the road.

Rubino honks her horn in a warning and the vehicle narrowly misses hitting the moose cow, which jumps back over the first fence to reunite with its baby.

The video shows the moose turning to check to make sure the young one is following her and the two then run off into the nearby wooded area.

Rubino said her daughter was in awe when she saw the video.