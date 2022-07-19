iHeartRadio

Video shows moose going for a swim in Saskatoon

A large moose drew the attention of onlookers in downtown Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.

The sneaky cervid was spotted walking through a few downtown streets including the CTV Saskatoon parking lot.

It then decided to head to the river where it took a dip just west of the Sid Buckwold bridge.

Paddle boarders kept their distance while the moose basked under their watchful eyes.

