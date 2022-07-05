Video shows moose roaming in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police were dealing with a moose roaming the city Tuesday morning.

Officers could be seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway Avenue and Taylor Avenue, blocking sections of street with police vehicles to corral the animal.

The moose was eventually captured for safe release by the Ministry of Environment, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

In an earlier release, members of the public were asked to avoid approaching or chasing the animals so as to not antagonize them.