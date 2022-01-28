Video shows northern Ontario angler catching a pike just as a 50-inch muskie eats the pike

A Killarney-area angler who was ice fishing recently got a big surprise when he was pulling up a northern pike.

Jerry Burke, one of the owners of Mill Lake Lodge, said he had a 20-inch pike on his line when it was grabbed by a 50-inch muskie.

"I was fishing pike because muskie is out of season," Burke told CTV News in a message.

"The muskie was 50 inches long and was released with the pike still in its mouth."

He caught the event on video when he was fishing Thursday on Georgian Bay.

"(It was) right out front of my cabin," Burke said, adding he uses lamprey eel as bait.

He said he releases all the big fish he catches.