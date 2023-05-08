Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
Warning: This story contains details some people may find disturbing.
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
Const. Goran Beric is charged in connection with an August 2021 incident when he was a patrol officer.
CCTV footage shows officers responding to a call at 506 Bronson Ave. Five officers are seen in the time-stamped video.
Just after 10:32 p.m., a man is taken to the ground during a confrontation with police. An officer is just off-frame. At 10:35 p.m., you can see the officer's foot press against the man's neck and head until 10:37 p.m., when he takes his foot off. The man was restrained until paramedics arrived.
The entire 39-minute video was entered into evidence by Crown counsel. It has no audio.
Beric's lawyer declined to comment.
Beric was charged by the Waterloo Regional Police Service for the purposes of transparency. He has been assigned to administrative duties.
The case is back in court May 16.
-
London, Ont. doctor returns from helping wounded Ukrainian soldiersDr. Ivanka Nebor, a clinical fellow at Schulich School of Medicine, just returned from her second trip to Ukraine. She was part of a group providing reconstructive plastic surgery to wounded soldiers.
-
Avonmore, Ont. diner reopens for take-out following April's ice stormAn eastern Ontario diner damaged by last month's ice storm is finally welcoming back customers, but storm scars are still visible as the dining room remains closed.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckageTwelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Duelling petitions, planned protests ahead of Jordan Peterson's stop in Kelowna, B.C.A scheduled appearance by Jordan Peterson in Kelowna, B.C. as part of his book tour has sparked duelling petitions and planned protests.
-
Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fireGravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle policeLaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.