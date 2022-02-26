Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial

A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.

Candace Badrie told the Ontario Court of Justice this week she and her friend Emilia Abila were walking across Martin Grove Road at Belfield Road after work in September 2020. She was walking slightly ahead and felt a sudden rush of air.

“It was the wind that caught my attention. Something flew by really fast. I knew it wasn’t windy… I panicked,” she said.

“I made a 360 degree turn and that’s when I saw her laying between two lanes of road. I saw a white pickup truck drive away.”

A video played in court shows the impact as recorded by the dashboard camera of a nearby vehicle. The white Toyota Tacoma can be seen running down Abila, a single mom, before continuing to drive. Badrie keeps walking — then suddenly turns.

The video shows Badrie rushing to aid her friend, as 9-1-1 calls came in and other bystanders rushed over to help.

It took months, but Toronto police tracked that truck to the home of Jason Gomes, saying in court the truck in his driveway had many features in common with the one in the video.

Gomes has admitted in an agreed statement of facts to being behind the wheel, but his defence maintains he should not be found guilty in the hit and run case because he didn’t knowingly leave the scene.

In a parallel court case, Abila is suing Gomes, with her lawyer telling CTV News Toronto the impact of the crash on her is enormous.

“Aside from the tremendous pain and loss of mobility, she suffered an objective head injury. She’s dealing with a physical recovery,” he said.

“When you brain is undergoing the forces in a crash like this there is permanent damage that is done that can never be undone and that can lead to a host of problems."

He said Gomes has not filed a defense in the civil lawsuit.

Road safety activist Jess Spieker of Friends and Families for Safe Streets said even a single frame of that video was hard to see.

“It makes my stomach churn because that is what happened to me on my bike,” she said, describing a left turn by a driver where she was hit and severely injured.

She said cities need to change road design to slow cars down and reduce the likelihood of crashes, and to prosecute even when video of the crash is not found.

“When you’ve been hit, you have a life sentence,” she said. “This kind of suffering is well worth preventing.”