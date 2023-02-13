Video shows plumes of smoke billowing out of Aurora, Ont. home

Officials say no injuries were reported after smoke and flames were seen billowing out of a home in Aurora, Ont. Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Dawlish Avenue, in a suburb northeast of Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road, just after 3 p.m.

Video captured by neighbour Ido Berardi shows the powerful fire ripping through the detached house before firefighters arrived on scene.

Berardi said he could hear some sort of explosion as the flames travelled through the nearby home.

While the fire was eventually extinguished, images from the scene show extensive damage to the two-storey property.

No injuries were reported, according to York Regional Police.

Berardi said officials have told him the building is structurally unsafe to enter.

The cause of the fire is unknown.