Video shows police in pursuit of stolen vehicle in Halton Hills

Peel police are investigating after a man allegedly stole a vehicle with a female passenger still inside in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call just before 4 a.m. for auto theft in the area of Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street.

Officers were able to connect with the woman inside the vehicle, police said, adding that she kept them updated on her location.

The vehicle left Brampton and travelled to Halton Region, prompting Peel police to notify the region's police service.

Police said the vehicle was later stopped near Adamson and Guelph streets in Norval following a pursuit, which was partially caught on a nearby convenience store's surveillance video.

The video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the alleged stolen vehicle turning onto Highway 7 from Winston Churchill Boulevard, with sparks seen flying from its right rear side as one police cruiser follows closely behind it.

The vehicle strikes the curb and comes to a stop a few metres away.

"There was a loud bang and crash, and I heard yelling, and I decided to go see if anybody needed help," said area resident Shawn Meilleur. "And there were several police officers that had already been on scene."

Police said a 32-year-old man was later taken into custody. The female passenger suffered minor injuries.

There is no immediate word on what charges the man will face.