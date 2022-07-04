Video shows police takedown after B.C. firefighting truck stolen
Police are investigating a bizarre theft in Surrey, B.C., where a firefighting truck was taken on a joyride Monday afternoon.
The damaged vehicle was eventually located in Abbotsford, where video shows the truck hanging off the side of Highway 1 as officers use beanbag rounds and a police dog to bring a suspect into custody.
Firefighters said they were responding to an incident in North Surrey at around noon Monday when a man jumped into one of their trucks and drove away.
Mounties went searching for the driver – and attempted to reason with him through the vehicle's radio using a trained negotiator – but were unable to track him down in the city.
Officers ultimately stopped the truck on Highway 1 near Clearbrook Road, with help from the Abbotsford Police Department.
It's unclear what charges the suspect could face. Surrey RCMP could not confirm whether the man was injured during the arrest, or if B.C.'s police watchdog would be notified about the incident.
