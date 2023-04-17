Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter

Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video -- was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.

The 35-year-old man is accused of trying to run down three people in the university parking lot with a vehicle around 1:30 pm. April 8.

ORIGINAL INCIDENT

Police told CTV News in an email he was parked in a vehicle when the trio exited theirs and he then started revving the engine and accelerated directly towards them, forcing them to run up an embankment to escape.

"The three individuals do not know him and have had no prior involvement with him," Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News.

"He then drove the vehicle down South Bay Road where he located another vehicle that was parked in a parking lot and smashed the window of the vehicle, unprovoked. This individual has demonstrated a complete disregard for public safety, has engaged in behaviours that have placed numerous individuals at risk of serious injury and has damaged private property for absolutely no reason. "

Because of those two incidents, he was wanted for three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, causing a disturbance and mischief to property.

WILD POLICE CHASE CAUGHT ON VIDEO

When officers spotted the accused on Elm Street around 9:25 a.m. April 15, he fled on a scooter as they approached, Dunn said.

That is when the chase ensued.

"He proceeded to drive the scooter on Elm Street and then onto Notre Dame Avenue where he was travelling northbound into oncoming traffic causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting him," Dunn said.

"He then made a U-turn and began travelling southbound on Notre Dame Avenue, again causing vehicles to swerve out of the way. He proceeded to throw multiple knives at police and other vehicles while he was traveling on Notre Dame Avenue."

Video obtained by CTV News shows multiple police cars chasing the man and trying to cut him off as he rode south on Notre Dame back toward downtown.

"Officers blocked Notre Dame Avenue in order to stop traffic and in an attempt to arrest the man," Dunn said.

"Officers were able to stop the man in the area of Durham Street and Elm Street. While attempting to affect the arrest, the man assaulted an officer causing minor injuries."

Additional charges of dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, escape from lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to comply with a release order.

None of the charges has been proven in court.