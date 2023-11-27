Video shows suspect firing several shots at vehicles at a Vaughan business
Police in York Region have released video footage of a suspect firing several shots at parked vehicles at a business in Vaughan over the weekend.
The incident happened on Sunday near Langstaff Road and Staffern Drive, just west of Dufferin Street.
York Regional Police said they were called to a business in that area around 5 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots being heard.
Police said officers subsequently located several vehicles in the parking lot that had been struck by bullets.
No injuries were reported.
On Monday, police released a 13-second clip of what appears to be a male in dark clothing running towards several parked vehicles, pulling out a gun from the right pocket of his jacket or hoodie, and firing several shots. He then fled the scene on foot.
Investigators said they believe that the suspect left the area in a four-door white sedan with tinted windows.
The investigation is ongoing.
York Regional Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken with them to come forward.
They’re also asking anyone with dashcam, cell phone or security system footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact York Regional Police.
-
Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summitClimate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacementAfter four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
-
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First NationHousing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
-
Passenger with measles went through Vancouver International Airport: BCCDCPeople who were on certain flights or were at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) last Thursday may have been exposed to measles, according to an alert from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
-
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questionsRookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Ben Wagner out as Blue Jays radio voice after Sportsnet declines to renew contractThe Toronto Blue Jays will have a new radio voice next season after rights-holder Sportsnet elected not to renew the contract of broadcaster Ben Wagner.
-
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinicsThe Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.