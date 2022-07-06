Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.

The short video, which was released by police Wednesday, shows a man running down the street carrying what appears to be an umbrella. The suspect then stops, tries to open a locked door, and continues on his way.

Const. Tania Visintin asked anyone who recognizes the man, or who witnessed the June 19 attack, to contact police.

"Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there were witnesses who have not yet come forward," Visintin said in a news release. "We also believe that people will recognize the suspect and can help us identify him."

The victims were loading luggage into a taxi outside the Empress Hotel on East Hastings Street when someone approached and slashed them with a machete.

One of the victims, Casey Janulis, previously told CTV News their attacker looked at her "almost as if I insulted him or said something, but there were no words exchanged." She then felt sting on the base of her neck.

"I heard a woman's voice scream out, 'That's not an umbrella, that's a machete,' and that's when all the blood poured everywhere," Janulis said in an interview last month.

Authorities said neither victim's injuries were life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to be 40 to 50 years old and about 5'10" tall. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, grey pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Unit at 604-717-2541,

