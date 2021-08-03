Video shows suspect in Saturday's double-shooting in Kelowna

Authorities have released a brief surveillance video of a suspect sought in connection with Saturday's shooting in Kelowna.

The eight-second clip shows someone wearing a light-coloured hoodie running away from the scene of the shooting, which left two people in hospital. The suspect, whose face is obscured by a mask, keeps one hand tucked into a pocket while jogging across the frame.

"We are releasing the video at the earliest opportunity in the hopes that someone from the community recognizes the clothing or distinctive gait of this person," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

"If you believe you know who this suspect is, we ask you to do the right thing and identify them to us."

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a light-coloured SUV. Kelowna RCMP are searching for dash cam video recorded on Pandosy Street from KLO Road to Harvey Avenue on Friday evening.

Authorities also confirmed that the undetonated explosive device recovered from the area of the shooting was a "viable explosive" that had "the potential to cause significant damage to property and seriously injure members of the public."

"This device marks a dramatic escalation in violence and put innocent members of our community in real danger," Insp. Beth McAndie said in a statement. "This is unacceptable to us, and we are doing everything in our power to identify the parties involved in this incident."

The RCMP believes Saturday's shooting was targeted. One of the victims, 37-year-old West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, is alleged to be involved in crime and have criminal associates.

B.C. court documents show a man named Kyle Alexander Gianis, born in 1983, has a criminal record dating back to 2005. A man by that name was also sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug smuggling in the U.S.

The other shooting victim is a 25-year-old Surrey man whose name has not been released.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting or video relevant to their investigation to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300. People who want to remain anonymous can instead contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.