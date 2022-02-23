Video shows suspect in 'troubling' bear spray attack at Burnaby business

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly used bear spray during a "troubling attack" on a Burnaby business.

The incident happened on Jan. 24, after an employee approached what they believed to be a suspicious vehicle near their workplace on Randolph Avenue near Kingsway.

That vehicle – a Honda Pilot – was later determined to be stolen, according to Burnaby RCMP.

A confrontation ensued with the driver, who allegedly walked into the store, bear sprayed two people, and left.

Both victims required medical attention, but neither was seriously hurt, authorities said.

On Wednesday, more than four weeks after the incident, Burnaby RCMP released video of a suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward.

"Burnaby RCMP has taken a number of steps in an attempt to identify the suspect, but we are now turning to the public for assistance," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release.

"Please take a look at this suspect. If you recognize him, please contact our investigators."

The suspect was wearing a high-visibility orange jacket with a hood. Authorities asked anyone with information on his identity to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999.