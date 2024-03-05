Video shows suspect shooting at Markham, Ont. home

Surveillance video of a suspect firing gunshots at a home in Markham, Ont. in broad daylight last month has been released by police north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Castlemore Avenue and Solace Road for the sound of gunshots at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 28. When they arrived on scene, police said, they located a home that had been struck by “multiple bullets.”

Police said there was one person at the residence at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

In the video released Tuesday, a suspect dressed in all black walks up to the home and begins firing a weapon at the property. The suspect, who police describe as male, is then seen returning to a vehicle he drove to the scene.

It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted and police have not said if the suspect knew the victim who was inside the house.

“Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken to police,” a news release read.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a black, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows and black rims.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously