Video shows suspect smashing his way into Prince Albert building

Prince Albert police have shared a video of a suspect breaking into a residential building.

The incident happened on April 28 in the 300 block of River Street East, according to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

A man is seen breaking through two sets of glass doors. Once inside, he headed to the parking garage, PAPS said in a Facebook post.

PAPS is asking anyone with information about the man's identity to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.